NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

956 FPUS51 KBTV 050713

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

NYZ028-052000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs

around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ031-052000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-052000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-052000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ029-052000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ027-052000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-052000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ035-052000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ034-052000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

310 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

