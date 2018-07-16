NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

506 FPUS51 KBTV 161430

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

NYZ028-162000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-162000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-162000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-162000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-162000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-162000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-162000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-162000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-162000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Less

humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather