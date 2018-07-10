NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers until midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

329 AM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

