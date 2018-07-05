NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
547 FPUS51 KBTV 051059
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
NYZ028-052000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ031-052000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-052000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index values up to 102.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-052000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
100.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-052000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less
humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ027-052000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index values up to 103.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-052000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less
humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-052000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ034-052000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
656 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
