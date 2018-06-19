NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 10:33 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
637 FPUS51 KBTV 190227
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
NYZ028-190800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ031-190800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ026-190800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers until midnight, then isolated
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ087-190800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers until midnight, then isolated showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ029-190800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid
with highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ027-190800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers until midnight, then isolated showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ030-190800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ035-190800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
NYZ034-190800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1024 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
