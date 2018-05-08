NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

755 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

