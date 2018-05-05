NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph until midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph until midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph until midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph until midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

118 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph until midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

