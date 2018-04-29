NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

196 FPUS51 KBTV 291424

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Total snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1021 AM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow late this morning. Rain. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Near steady temperature around 40. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow. Total snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

