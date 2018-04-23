NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 10:32 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
272 FPUS51 KBTV 230227
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
NYZ028-230800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s, except in the upper 50s along
Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ031-230800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ026-230800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ087-230800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ029-230800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ027-230800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ030-230800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ035-230800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s, except in the upper 50s along
Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ034-230800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1024 PM EDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
