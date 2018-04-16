NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this morning, then

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain late this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Breezy with highs around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain or snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 1 inch possible. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late this morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain showers likely or

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely late this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then snow or rain showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain showers likely or

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely late this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1018 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain or freezing rain likely late this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers, mainly until midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

