NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ010-062200- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ002-062200- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ011-062200- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ085-062200- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ012-062200- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ019-062200- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ020-062200- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ021-062200- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ013-062200- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ014-062200- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ003-062200- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ004-062200- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ005-062200- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ006-062200- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ007-062200- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent. $$ NYZ008-062200- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 335 AM EST Sun Feb 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.