NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

NYZ001

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light lake effect snow early,

then light lake effect snow likely late this morning. A chance of

light lake effect snow this afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in the mid 20s,

then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light lake

effect snow. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with highs 10 to

15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Scattered flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ010

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light lake effect snow early, then

light lake effect snow likely late this morning. Accumulation around

an inch. Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures

falling to between 15 and 20. North winds increasing to 10 to 15

mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 10. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ002

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light lake effect snow early, then

light lake effect snow likely through early afternoon. Accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in

the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light lake

effect snow. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light lake effect snow in the

morning, then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs

10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in

the evening. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ011

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light lake effect snow early, then

light lake effect snow likely through early afternoon. Accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in

the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light lake

effect snow. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with highs 5 to

10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ085

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow through early afternoon,

then scattered flurries late. Early morning highs ranging from the

mid to upper 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below inland to around 5 above along the Lake Erie shore. North

winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs just 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below inland to zero to 5 above along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ012

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow through early afternoon,

then scattered flurries late. Early morning highs in the low to mid

20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. North winds 10

to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs just 5 to 10. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ019

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then scattered

flurries this afternoon. Early morning highs in the mid to upper 20s,

then temperatures falling to around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows ranging

from zero to 5 above in interior valleys to 5 to 10 above along the

Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northeast. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs just 5 to 10. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ020

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow early, then scattered

flurries from late morning on. Early morning highs in the mid 20s,

then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs just 5 to 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ021

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow early, then scattered

flurries from late morning on. Early morning highs in the mid 20s,

then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. North winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs just 5 to 10. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ013

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light lake effect snow.

Early morning highs in the mid to upper 20s, then temperatures

falling to the teens. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold

with highs ranging from zero to 5 above on the hilltops to 10 in

the valleys. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15

below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ014

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light lake effect snow.

Early morning highs in the mid to upper 20s, then temperatures

falling into the teens. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light lake effect snow in the

evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Cold with lows ranging

from zero to 5 below on the hilltops to zero to 5 above across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with highs

ranging from zero to 5 above on the hilltops to 5 to 10 above across

the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ003

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light lake effect snow early, then

light lake effect snow likely through early afternoon. Accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in

the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light lake

effect snow. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light lake effect snow in the

morning, then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs

10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in

the evening. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ004

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light lake effect snow early, then

light lake effect snow likely through early afternoon. Accumulation

up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in

the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to around 15. North winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light lake

effect snow. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light lake

effect snow. Cold with highs 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ005

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then scattered

flurries this afternoon. Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then

temperatures falling to around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with highs 5 to

10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20

below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in

the evening. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ006

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered

flurries this morning. Early morning highs 15 to 20, then

temperatures falling to between zero and 5 above on the Tug Hill and

to between 10 and 15 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from 10 below to

15 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 below along the Lake

Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from

zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30

below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

10 below to 15 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 below

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ007

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered

flurries early. Cold. Early morning highs in the teens, then

temperatures falling to between zero and 5 above on the Tug Hill and

to between 5 and 10 above across the lower elevations. North winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy, cold with lows 10 to 15 below zero. North winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs zero to 5 below. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below

zero. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

NYZ008

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

356 AM EST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered

flurries early. Early morning highs in the teens, then temperatures

falling to between zero and 5 above on the hilltops and to between 5

and 10 above across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 15 to 20 below zero.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind

chill values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs zero to 5 below. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows around 15 below.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

