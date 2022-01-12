NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of snow

showers this morning. A chance of snow and rain showers late. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of snow

showers this morning. A chance of snow and rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

North winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers this morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Early morning highs 15 to 20, then temperatures falling to

between 10 and 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers late this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Early morning highs 15 to 20, then temperatures falling to

between 5 and 10 above on the hilltops and to between 10 and

15 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers late. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west and diminishing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers late. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Early morning highs 15 to

20, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Early morning highs 20 to 25, then temperatures falling to

around 10 above on the hilltops and to between 10 and 15 across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold. Early morning highs 15 to

20, then temperatures falling to between 5 and 10 above on the

hilltops and to between 10 and 15 across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold. Early morning highs

around 20, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold. Early morning highs

around 20, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Early morning highs around 20, then temperatures falling to

between 10 and 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this

afternoon. Snow showers likely late. Accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug

Hill. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Early morning highs 10 to 15, then temperatures

falling to between zero and 5 above on the Tug Hill and to between

5 and 10 above across the lower elevations. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon.

Snow showers likely late. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less

across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill.

Windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold. Early morning highs 5 to

10 above, then temperatures falling to between zero and 5 above

inland and to between 5 and 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

5 to 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

350 AM EST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon.

Snow showers likely late. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold. Early morning highs 10 to

15, then temperatures falling to between zero and 5 below on the

hilltops and to between zero and 5 above across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 below to 20 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 below to 20 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

5 to 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

