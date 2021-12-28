NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow late. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow with a chance of freezing

drizzle overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. Light east winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain

and snow late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow with a chance of freezing

drizzle overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with snow

likely with a chance of rain late. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow with a chance of freezing

drizzle overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from around an inch

across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain and snow late. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with possible drizzle and freezing drizzle by late

evening, then a chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle overnight.

Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the

lower elevations to around 2 inches across the higher terrain. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain and snow late. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, mixing with freezing drizzle by late evening, then a

chance of freezing drizzle overnight. Additional snow accumulation 1

to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Near

steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Light east winds. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain and snow late. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, mixed with freezing drizzle by late

evening, then a chance of freezing drizzle overnight. Snow accumulation

ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3

inches across the higher terrain. Ice accumulation of a few

hundredths of an inch. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Light east winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow late. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow with a chance of freezing

drizzle overnight. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across

the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across

the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Light east winds. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower

30s. Light east winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light east winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle early. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle early. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

355 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle early. Highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

