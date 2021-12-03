NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

_____

247 FPUS51 KBUF 030900

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

NYZ001-032215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-032215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-032215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ011-032215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ085-032215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from around

30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to

around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Very windy with highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ012-032215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-032215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

around 30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the lower 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows around 40. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Very windy with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ020-032215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-032215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-032215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ014-032215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly

cloudy from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

around 30 across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ003-032215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming

west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-032215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with

lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-032215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs around 40. Light winds, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ006-032215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this morning, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows ranging from the

upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-032215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from

around an inch across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the

Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around

40 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows ranging from

15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ008-032215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

400 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely overnight.

Little or no accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation ranging from around an inch

across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the higher

terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs around 50. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

AR

