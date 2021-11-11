NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021 _____ 225 FPUS51 KBUF 110820 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 NYZ001-112230- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles this morning. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then lake effect showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ010-112230- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles this morning. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with lake effect showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect rain showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers with lake effect snow showers likely with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ002-112230- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles late this morning. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ011-112230- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles this morning. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect rain showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ085-112230- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles early. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Breezy, warmer with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect rain showers with some rumbles of thunder possible in the morning, then lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ012-112230- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles this morning. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers overnight. Windy, warmer with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ019-112230- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles early. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Colder with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ020-112230- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles early. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ021-112230- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles early. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ013-112230- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles this morning. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Breezy, milder with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ014-112230- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles late this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Breezy, milder with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ003-112230- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles late this morning. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ004-112230- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles late this morning. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ005-112230- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles late this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ006-112230- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles early this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then lake effect showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ007-112230- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles early this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Windy and not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to around 50 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ008-112230- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles early this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Windy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then lake effect rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$