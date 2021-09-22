NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers, then a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers, then a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south

10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cooler with

highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from around

50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s inland to the mid

70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Cooler with

highs around 60. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Cooler with highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from

around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Rain

may be heavy at times overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from around

50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers from

late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then occasional rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming south. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then occasional rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Mild

with lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to around

60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southeast.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Mild

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

