NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

NYZ001-180915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows around

70. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely overnight. Areas of fog developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-180915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very warm

with lows around 70. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of fog in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Light southeast winds. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

dense fog developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along

the Lake Erie shore. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ002-180915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Very warm

with lows around 70. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog

developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ011-180915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of fog in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

dense fog developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-180915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog developing late. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland

to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

dense fog developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ012-180915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog developing late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

dense fog developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ019-180915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to

around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Areas of dense fog

developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy

with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper

60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ020-180915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Areas of fog. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

dense fog developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ021-180915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers likely late. Areas of

fog. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

dense fog developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Breezy, warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise showers

likely. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ013-180915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Areas of fog developing late. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

dense fog developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ014-180915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

dense fog developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ003-180915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very warm

with lows around 70. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Light south winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog

developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ004-180915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very warm

with near steady temperatures in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog

developing. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ005-180915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very warm

with near steady temperatures in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with

highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ006-180915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging

from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-180915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ008-180915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

159 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of fog developing late. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Areas of fog developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

