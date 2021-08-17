NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021 _____ 102 FPUS51 KBUF 170830 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 NYZ001-172115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ010-172115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ002-172115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then just a chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ011-172115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ085-172115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ012-172115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ019-172115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ020-172115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then just a chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ021-172115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early. Just a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon, then showers likely again with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ013-172115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then just a chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely again this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ014-172115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early, then just a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers likely again later this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ003-172115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then just a chance of showers late this morning. Showers becoming likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ004-172115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early, then just a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers becoming likely again with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ005-172115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then just a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers becoming likely again with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ006-172115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ007-172115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then just a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ008-172115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 430 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ RSH\/SW _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather