NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021 _____ 222 FPUS51 KBUF 080817 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 NYZ001-082100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ010-082100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 70s inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ002-082100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ011-082100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ085-082100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ012-082100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ019-082100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ020-082100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ021-082100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ013-082100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ014-082100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ003-082100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ004-082100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ005-082100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ006-082100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ007-082100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ008-082100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 417 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$