NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021

707 FPUS51 KBUF 020837

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

NYZ001-022115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-022115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-022115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-022115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-022115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-022115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-022115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ020-022115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-022115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-022115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-022115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-022115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-022115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-022115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-022115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-022115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across

the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-022115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

437 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

EAJ

