NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

_____

381 FPUS51 KBUF 260753

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

NYZ001-262130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-262130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-262130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-262130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-262130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-262130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-262130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog early. Highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 in interior

valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-262130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog early. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-262130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog early. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-262130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-262130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-262130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-262130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-262130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 80 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-262130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-262130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-262130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

353 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

Hitchcock/JM

_____

