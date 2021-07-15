NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

583 FPUS51 KBUF 150832

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

NYZ001-152100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ010-152100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ002-152100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ011-152100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-152100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ012-152100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ019-152100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows ranging

from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ020-152100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog developing. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ021-152100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ013-152100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early

afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ014-152100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ003-152100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ004-152100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ005-152100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ006-152100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ007-152100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-152100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

432 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows around

60. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some patchy fog developing. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some patchy

fog developing. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

