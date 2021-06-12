NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

around 70 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

northeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early

afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. North winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny

through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers late.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 60. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging

from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging

from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging

from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

