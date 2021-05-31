NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

489 FPUS51 KBUF 310830

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

NYZ001-312115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-312115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-312115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-312115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ085-312115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows ranging from

around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-312115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ019-312115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with lows ranging from

around 50 in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-312115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ021-312115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ013-312115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ014-312115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ003-312115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ004-312115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-312115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around

70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-312115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-312115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-312115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

EAJ

