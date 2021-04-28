NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021 _____ 378 FPUS51 KBUF 280829 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 NYZ001-282100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ010-282100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ002-282100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ011-282100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ085-282100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail late. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ012-282100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ019-282100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail late. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ020-282100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail late. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ021-282100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail late. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ013-282100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ014-282100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ003-282100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. $$ NYZ004-282100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely early this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Patchy fog late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light north winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ005-282100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely early this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ006-282100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Showers likely early this afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ007-282100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ008-282100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 429 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.