NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

_____

026 FPUS51 KBUF 260911

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

NYZ001-262100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 50s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-262100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-262100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-262100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cold with lows around

40. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ085-262100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cold with lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-262100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ019-262100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ020-262100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ021-262100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cold with lows around

40. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ013-262100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ014-262100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then clearing. Cool with highs ranging from

the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-262100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ004-262100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ005-262100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ006-262100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Cool with highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-262100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Milder with lows around 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-262100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

510 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then clearing. Cool with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather