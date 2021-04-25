NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 24, 2021

_____

380 FPUS51 KBUF 250812

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

NYZ001-252115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-252115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers from late morning on. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-252115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a chance of showers through early

afternoon. Partly sunny late. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ011-252115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-252115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs ranging

from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows

ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-252115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ019-252115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers early. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 50s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ020-252115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ021-252115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ013-252115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ014-252115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from

around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ003-252115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much warmer with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ004-252115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ005-252115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ006-252115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows ranging from

the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-252115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows

ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ008-252115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

412 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

AR

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather