NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

NYZ001-291015-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Colder with highs around 30. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ010-291015-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ002-291015-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow, then lake effect snow showers likely

late. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ011-291015-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ085-291015-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then snow showers

likely late. Little or no additional accumulation. Lows ranging from

the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less

across the higher terrain. Colder with highs ranging from the mid

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-291015-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then snow

showers likely late. Little or no additional accumulation. Lows

around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no accumulation. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Windy and not as cold

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-291015-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then lake effect snow

showers likely late. Additional accumulation in the most persistent

snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to

an inch or less across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from the

lower 20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch across the higher terrain. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 10 to

15 in interior valleys to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from

the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ020-291015-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then lake effect snow

showers likely late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows

around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ021-291015-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers, then lake effect snow

showers likely late. Additional accumulation in the most persistent

snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to

around an inch across the higher terrain. Lows around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with

highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ013-291015-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ014-291015-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers late. Lows

ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ003-291015-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ004-291015-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Colder with near steady temperatures in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-291015-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Colder with near steady temperatures in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cold with highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-291015-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with

highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ007-291015-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy with lows ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ008-291015-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

241 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs 20 to 25.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

