NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020 _____ 405 FPUS51 KBUF 160903 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 NYZ001-162230- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Occasional snow in the morning, then just a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ010-162230- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then just a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ002-162230- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ011-162230- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows around 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ085-162230- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow becoming likely this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or so across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ012-162230- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow becoming likely this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 4 inches. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then just a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ019-162230- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow early this afternoon. Widespread snow late. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ020-162230- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow early this afternoon. Widespread snow late. Accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the teens. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ021-162230- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TODAY...A chance of light snow early this afternoon. Widespread snow late. Accumulation ranging from around an inch in the valleys to around 2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. East winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows in the teens. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ013-162230- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early this afternoon then widespread snow late. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. East winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Occasional snow in the morning, then just a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ014-162230- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely late. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Occasional snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ003-162230- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Occasional snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ004-162230- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow late. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Occasional snow in the morning, then just a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows 20 to 25. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ005-162230- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional snow in the morning, then just a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ006-162230- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to around 20 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with occasional snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ007-162230- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of light snow in the evening, then more widespread snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with occasional snow in the morning, then partly sunny with just a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the teens. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ008-162230- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 403 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. East winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with occasional snow in the morning, then partly sunny with just a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather