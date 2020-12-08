NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
960 FPUS51 KBUF 080832
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
NYZ001-082200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ010-082200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ002-082200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ011-082200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ085-082200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady
temperatures ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional snow
accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Highs
ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to
the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ012-082200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.
Near steady temperatures around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around
an inch across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ019-082200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from around 30 in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower
40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior valleys to
the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ020-082200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ021-082200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops
to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow and
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower
40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ013-082200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ014-082200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ003-082200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows
around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ004-082200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ005-082200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows
ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake
Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ006-082200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to
the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows
ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 3 to
5 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows ranging from the
lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ007-082200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Early
evening lows in the lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s
along the Lake Ontario shore, then temperatures rising to around
30 across the Tug Hill and to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation
ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 3 to
5 inches on the Tug Hill. Not as cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows
ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ008-082200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 20s. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Early
evening lows 20 to 25, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from around
an inch across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the
higher terrain. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on
the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
