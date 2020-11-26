NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

NYZ001-262215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional rain early this morning, then scattered

showers late this morning. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

this afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-262215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then scattered showers with areas

of drizzle this afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-262215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional rain early this morning, then scattered

showers late this morning. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

this afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-262215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early this morning, then scattered showers late

this morning. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle this

afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-262215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Occasional rain this morning, then rain likely with areas

of drizzle early this afternoon. Scattered showers with areas of

drizzle late. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 inland to the

mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-262215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Occasional rain this morning, then scattered showers with

areas of drizzle this afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-262215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then scattered showers with areas of

drizzle this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-262215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely with areas of drizzle

early this afternoon. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle late.

Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-262215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then scattered showers with areas of

drizzle this afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from around 50 on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then scattered

showers with areas of drizzle overnight. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-262215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Occasional rain early this morning, then scattered showers

late this morning. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle this

afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then

scattered showers with areas of drizzle overnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-262215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then

scattered showers late this morning. Scattered showers with areas of

drizzle early this afternoon, then scattered showers late. Breezy,

mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-262215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early, then scattered showers

this morning. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle this

afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ004-262215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then

scattered showers late this morning. Scattered showers with areas of

drizzle this afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs

in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-262215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then scattered

showers late this morning. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle

this afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then scattered

showers with areas of drizzle overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Mild

with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ006-262215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Occasional rain this morning, then areas of drizzle and

rain likely this afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from around

50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Mild

with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-262215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely with areas of drizzle

early this afternoon. Scattered showers with areas of drizzle late.

Mild with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-262215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

337 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely with areas of drizzle

this afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with areas of drizzle. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

