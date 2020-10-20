NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then scattered showers early this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then scattered showers early this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Late evening lows in the

upper 40s, then temperatures rising to the mid 50s inland and to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then scattered showers early this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then scattered showers early this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Late evening lows in the

upper 40s, then temperatures rising into the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Highs ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Late evening lows ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures rising into the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Late evening lows ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures rising into the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Late evening lows in the

upper 40s, then temperatures rising to the upper 50s in interior

valleys and to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Late evening lows in the

upper 40s, then temperatures rising into the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy and much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Late evening

lows in the upper 40s, then temperatures rising into the mid 50s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Late evening lows in the upper 40s, then

temperatures rising into the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Early

overnight lows ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper

40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the

mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much warmer

with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then scattered showers early this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy and much

warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

351 AM EDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then scattered showers late.

Near steady temperatures around 50. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much warmer

with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

