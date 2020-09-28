NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020
_____
170 FPUS51 KBUF 280805
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
NYZ001-282115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy
and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ010-282115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid
50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ002-282115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs around 80. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Mild with lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ011-282115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Mild with lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ085-282115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows ranging from
the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ012-282115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Mild with lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ019-282115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of
showers late. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior
valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower
60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ020-282115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around
60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ021-282115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Breezy, mild
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ013-282115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Breezy, mild
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from
the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ014-282115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Breezy, mild
with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ003-282115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Mild, muggy with
lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ004-282115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around
80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ005-282115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm and
muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ006-282115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from around 60 on
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from around 50 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ007-282115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely overnight. Windy, warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs ranging from around
60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ008-282115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
405 AM EDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around
80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with near steady temperatures ranging
from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
