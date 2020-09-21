NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

280 FPUS51 KBUF 210826

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

NYZ001-212115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the

upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-212115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-212115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the

upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-212115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-212115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to

the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-212115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-212115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-212115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-212115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A widespread frost or freeze early. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-212115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-212115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the lower

elevations to the mid 40s on the hilltops. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-212115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid

40s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the

lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-212115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland

to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the

lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-212115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from around

50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-212115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the

upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-212115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A widespread frost or freeze early. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the

upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-212115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

426 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

