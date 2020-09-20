NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
NYZ001-202130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland
to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ010-202130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland
to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ002-202130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland
to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ011-202130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Cool with highs around 60. Light
winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ085-202130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the
mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ012-202130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ019-202130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior
valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ020-202130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A widespread frost or freeze early. Highs ranging
from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ021-202130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A widespread frost or freeze early. Cool with highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 30s across the lower elevations to the upper
30s on the hilltops. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ013-202130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ014-202130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Cool with highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.
Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ003-202130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Cool with highs around 60. Light
winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the
upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ004-202130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the
mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ005-202130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the
mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ006-202130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the
mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ007-202130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early. Highs ranging from
the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with
lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.
Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ008-202130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
432 AM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early. Highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to
the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
