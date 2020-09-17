NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

NYZ001-172115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ010-172115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the mid

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ002-172115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers this morning. Cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows ranging from

the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ011-172115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Cool

with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Cool with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ085-172115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers late

this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Cool with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ012-172115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

through early afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Cool with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ019-172115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower

40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Cool with lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the

mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ020-172115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ021-172115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

from late morning on. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing

overnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ013-172115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Cool with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ014-172115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Cool

with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Cool with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ003-172115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Cool

with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ004-172115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows ranging from around

40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ005-172115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows ranging from the upper

30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ006-172115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Cooler with lows ranging from around 40 across the Tug Hill to the

mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ007-172115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Much

cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ008-172115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

420 AM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

