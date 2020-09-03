NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
437 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs around 70. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s inland to
the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early
afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on
the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on
the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the
lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows ranging from
the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario
shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy
with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around
70 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from around
50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s inland to
the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph
or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
