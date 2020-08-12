NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

_____

716 FPUS51 KBUF 120838

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

NYZ001-122100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-122100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-122100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-122100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-122100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. East winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-122100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-122100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-122100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-122100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-122100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-122100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-122100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-122100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-122100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-122100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-122100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-122100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Wed Aug 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather