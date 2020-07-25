NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
992 FPUS51 KBUF 250805
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
NYZ001-252130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ010-252130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the
upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ002-252130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ011-252130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ085-252130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ012-252130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and warm. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ019-252130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the upper 60s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10
to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s in
interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers becoming likely in the afternoon
along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ020-252130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
around 60. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers becoming likely in the afternoon
along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ021-252130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on
the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers becoming likely in the afternoon
along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ013-252130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging
from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys.
Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and very warm. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid and upper 80s
on the hilltops to the lower 90s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15
to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ014-252130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and warm. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ003-252130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ004-252130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and very warm. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot and humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ005-252130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the afternoon along with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid with highs ranging from the
upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ006-252130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s across the
Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs ranging from the lower
80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows ranging from the upper 60s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers becoming likely in the afternoon
along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ007-252130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ008-252130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s in the Black River valley. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the
mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers becoming likely in the
afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the
valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
RSH/Thomas
