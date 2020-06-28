NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

_____

831 FPUS51 KBUF 280834

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

NYZ001-282100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-282100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ002-282100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Sunny late. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-282100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-282100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-282100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ019-282100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,

then mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ020-282100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ021-282100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-282100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-282100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-282100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers early this

afternoon, then partly sunny late. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-282100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers early. Partly sunny late this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-282100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

80 inland. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-282100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s

inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-282100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ008-282100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Showers

likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather