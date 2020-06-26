NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

_____

488 FPUS51 KBUF 260840

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

NYZ001-262115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ010-262115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then sunny. Highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 5

to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. Breezy and more humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ002-262115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-262115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-262115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm with lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-262115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. More humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ019-262115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie

shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-262115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ021-262115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. More humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-262115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. More humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-262115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. More humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-262115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs around 80. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ004-262115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-262115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-262115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ007-262115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ008-262115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather