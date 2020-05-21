NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020
_____
360 FPUS51 KBUF 210839
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
NYZ001-212115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows ranging
from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-212115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light
south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-212115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows ranging
from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s
inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-212115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light
south winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-212115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Mild with lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-212115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Mild with lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-212115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-212115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Mild with lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-212115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs ranging from
around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-212115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Mild with lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-212115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Mild with lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-212115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows ranging
from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ004-212115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-212115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
70s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-212115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-212115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-212115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
439 AM EDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph
or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
AR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather