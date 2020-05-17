NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020



Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain may be

heavy at times overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with

highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then occasional

rain late. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain may be

heavy at times overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with

highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 50s inland. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then occasional

rain late. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with

highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then occasional rain late.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Rain may be

heavy at times overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...A chance of showers early, then occasional rain

late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with

lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then occasional rain late.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then occasional rain late.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then occasional rain late.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then occasional

rain late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across

the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the

lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with

highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with

lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain, cool with

highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 60 inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

60 inland. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

Light east winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

132 PM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with lows around 50. Light

east winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. East

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

