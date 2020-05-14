NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the upper

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west and

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows ranging from

the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 60s inland. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance

of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance

of showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows ranging from

the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

