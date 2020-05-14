NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
540 FPUS51 KBUF 141749
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
NYZ001-142130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the upper
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west and
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ010-142130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ002-142130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows ranging from
the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ011-142130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ085-142130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ012-142130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ019-142130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s
inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ020-142130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ021-142130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs
ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ013-142130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower
60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ014-142130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ003-142130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ004-142130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
60s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 60s inland. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ005-142130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance
of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with
highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ006-142130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance
of showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows ranging from
the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ007-142130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
south winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ008-142130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
149 PM EDT Thu May 14 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
