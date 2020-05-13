NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with
areas of frost developing after midnight. Cool with lows in the mid
30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with
areas of frost developing from late evening on. Cool with lows in
the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.
Cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light
southeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.
Cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with
areas of frost developing from late evening on. Lows in the mid 30s.
Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from around
60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with
areas of frost developing from late evening on. Lows ranging from
the mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening
on. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening
on. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the lower elevations to
the mid 30s on the hilltops. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from
around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with
lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.
Cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from
around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.
Cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing from late evening
on. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening
on. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from
the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening
on. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to
the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening
on. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
