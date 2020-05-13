NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

_____

429 FPUS51 KBUF 132046

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

NYZ001-140930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with

areas of frost developing after midnight. Cool with lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-140930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with

areas of frost developing from late evening on. Cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-140930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.

Cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ011-140930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.

Cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-140930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with

areas of frost developing from late evening on. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ012-140930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ019-140930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with

areas of frost developing from late evening on. Lows ranging from

the mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ020-140930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening

on. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ021-140930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening

on. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the lower elevations to

the mid 30s on the hilltops. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from

around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ013-140930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-140930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.

Cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from

around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-140930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with areas of frost developing from late evening on.

Cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ004-140930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-140930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing from late evening

on. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-140930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening

on. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ007-140930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening

on. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ008-140930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

446 PM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear with a widespread frost or freeze from late evening

on. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the

lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

AR

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather