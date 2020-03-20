NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
_____
220 FPUS51 KBUF 200826
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
NYZ001-202115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms late
this morning through early this afternoon, then scattered showers
late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds early this
afternoon. Very windy and warm. Early afternoon highs in the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland, then
temperatures falling to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore
and to the lower 50s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ010-202115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms late this morning through early afternoon, then
scattered showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
early this afternoon. Very windy and warm. Early morning highs in the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland, then
temperatures falling to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore and to
around 50 inland. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ002-202115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning through early afternoon, then scattered showers late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds early this afternoon. Very
windy and warm. Early afternoon highs in the upper 60s, then
temperatures falling to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore
and to the lower 50s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming
west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ011-202115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms late this morning
through early afternoon. Scattered showers late. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds early this afternoon. Very windy and warm.
Early afternoon highs in the upper 60s, then temperatures falling
into the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ085-202115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds this afternoon. Very windy and warm. Early afternoon
highs in the upper 60s, then temperatures falling into the upper
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west and increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid
20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to
the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ012-202115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds this afternoon. Very windy and warm. Early afternoon
highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper
40s on the hilltops and to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy with lows 20 to 25. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ019-202115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds this afternoon. Windy, warm. Early afternoon
highs in the mid 60s, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore and to around 50 inland. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming north.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in
interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance of
freezing rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ020-202115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds this afternoon. Windy, warm. Early afternoon
highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling into the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ021-202115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds this afternoon. Windy, warm. Early afternoon
highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid
50s on the hilltops and to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to
the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming east around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers and freezing rain. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ013-202115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds this afternoon. Very windy and warm. Early afternoon
highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across
the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s on
the hilltops and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around
30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ014-202115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds this afternoon. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy with lows ranging from around 20 on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ003-202115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms from late
morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this
afternoon. Very windy and warm. Early afternoon highs in the upper
60s, then temperatures falling to the lower 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore and to the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60
mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ004-202115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms from late
morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this
afternoon. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 to 20
mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55
mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ005-202115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms from late
morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this
afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ006-202115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds this afternoon. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower
20s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the
Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance of
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ007-202115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds this afternoon. Windy, warm with highs ranging from
around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance of
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ008-202115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
426 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds this afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Windy with lows
15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and rain showers likely. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers,
freezing rain and snow showers. Highs around 50.
$$
AR/Hitchcock
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather