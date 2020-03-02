NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog from late morning on. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs ranging
from around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog from late morning on. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Some patchy
fog developing in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog from late morning on. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog from late morning on. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog from late morning on. Breezy with highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog from late morning on. Breezy. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog from late morning on. Highs in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog from late morning on. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog from late morning on. Mild with highs
around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Patchy fog from
late morning on. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Patchy fog from
late morning on. Mild with highs around 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
40s inland. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Patchy fog from
late morning on. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers. Patchy
fog this afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the
lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers and freezing rain early, then rain
showers likely early. Rain showers from late morning on. Patchy fog
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around
40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain
early, then rain showers likely early. Rain showers from late
morning on. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the
evening. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of
rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
343 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain early, then rain
showers likely with a chance of freezing rain early. Rain showers
from late morning on. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
