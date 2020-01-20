NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
829 FPUS51 KBUF 200834
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
NYZ001-202200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ010-202200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-202200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Snow showers likely early, then a
chance of snow showers this morning. Additional accumulation around
an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ011-202200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 15. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ085-202200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs
ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs ranging
from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 inland
to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely.
Lows around 30. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-202200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-202200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late
this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to around 20 along
the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in
interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely.
Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-202200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely.
Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-202200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-202200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly sunny this
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then
scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower
20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-202200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers through
early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation around
an inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then
scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower
20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-202200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers
through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-202200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through
early afternoon. Partly sunny late. Additional accumulation around
an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-202200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through
early afternoon. Partly sunny late. Additional accumulation around
an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to
the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-202200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Snow showers likely early, then a
chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to
15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above
across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Not as cold with
lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the lower 20s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper
20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-202200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around
15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as
cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-202200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers early this
morning. Cold with highs 10 to 15. North winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower
20s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as
cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower
30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
20 to 25.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
