NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020
435 FPUS51 KBUF 060718
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
NYZ001-061015-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Little or no
additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ010-061015-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy.
Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-061015-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional accumulation. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ011-061015-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near
steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ085-061015-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the
mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation
ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to around
2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows ranging from the mid
20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-061015-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near
steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up
to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-061015-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in interior
valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower
elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy. Near
steady temperatures ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows ranging from the mid
20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower
20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-061015-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near
steady temperatures around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-061015-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures around 30.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-061015-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Little or no
additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-061015-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Little or no
additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-061015-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Little or no
additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.
South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-061015-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-061015-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady
temperatures around 30. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-061015-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation
ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to
7 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 on
the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional
accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower
elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the
lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-061015-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely, then snow late. Accumulation an
inch or less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation
ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to
7 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 on
the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s across the Tug
Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-061015-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely, then snow late. Accumulation an
inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Light south
winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow
may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation ranging from 2 to
3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 6 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional
accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower
elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
